Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $223.92. 579,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

