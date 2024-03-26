Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

