Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

