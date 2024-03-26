Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 266 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.74. 1,010,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

