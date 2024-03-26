jvl associates llc Sells 3,570 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

jvl associates llc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.9% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.41. 2,590,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

