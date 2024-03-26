Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.09

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 50702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $562.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.