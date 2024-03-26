The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

