Kozak & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,539,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,253,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 9,875,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,199,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

