Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

