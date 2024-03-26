Everscale (EVER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $626,277.76

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $626,277.76 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,107,563,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,470,435 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

