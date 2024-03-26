Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$75.53. 46,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,811. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.11. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$86.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.33.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.