Kozak & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $730.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,288. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $722.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

