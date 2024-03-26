PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $312.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

