PFG Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. 403,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $121.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.