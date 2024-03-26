PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 766,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $176.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

