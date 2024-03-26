PFG Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,766. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

