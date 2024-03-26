PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,472 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

