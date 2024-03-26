PFG Investments LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 33,662,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,197,430. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

