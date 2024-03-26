PFG Investments LLC Acquires 4,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,705. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.