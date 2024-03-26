PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $58.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

