Trust Co of the South Invests $1.71 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 122,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. 3,174,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.39. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

