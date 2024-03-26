Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 0.9% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 763,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,561. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

