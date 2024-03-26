Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,759 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 1.0% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 870,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

