Cultivar Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,210 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,210 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 0.2% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,606,555 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $10,277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

