Cultivar Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 548 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ROP traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.43. 419,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.83 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.