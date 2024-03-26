Cultivar Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 8,560 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VMBS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

