Cultivar Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 339,237 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 339,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 9.2% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,423,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,602. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

