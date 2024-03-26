Cultivar Capital Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises about 5.6% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cultivar Capital Inc. owned 4.95% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

