Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $387,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,208,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,022,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,219 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. 7,770,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

