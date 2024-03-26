Trust Co of the South Acquires Shares of 415,258 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 415,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,386,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX remained flat at $25.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 337,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,276. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.