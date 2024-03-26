Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $138.95 million and approximately $33.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00027322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

