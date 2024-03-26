Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 1,935,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,619. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

