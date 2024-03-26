Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 250,508 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

