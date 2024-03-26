Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 849,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,532. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.