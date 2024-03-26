GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of GSK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,148. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

