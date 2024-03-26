PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,811,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

