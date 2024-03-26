Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,553 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 368,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $6,586,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 70,576,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,732,676. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilray Company Profile

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.