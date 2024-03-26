Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,553 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 368,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $6,586,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tilray Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 70,576,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,732,676. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.