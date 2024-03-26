Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 867 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $99.37. 231,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,287. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

