iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,949.3% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. 5,879,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

