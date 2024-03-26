Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ZZZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46. Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.09.
