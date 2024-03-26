Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $46,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.19. 45,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,497. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $238.38 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.20. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

