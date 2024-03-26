Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Lessened by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $50,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 331,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,919. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

