Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 351,337 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $6,731,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.84. 320,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,807. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $364.88 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

