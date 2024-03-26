136,382 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of RSPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 388,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,910. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.