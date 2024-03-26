Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $71,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after acquiring an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 821,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,771. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

