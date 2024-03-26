Powers Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,480. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

