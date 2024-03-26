Trust Co of the South Purchases Shares of 3,969 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,123. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

