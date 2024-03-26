Trust Co of the South Takes $601,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Trust Co of the South owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

