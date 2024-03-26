Trust Co of the South Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $775.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,679. The company has a market capitalization of $736.55 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.