Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 2,808 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. 533,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,632. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.